Regulo John Ortiz, 84, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on June 5, 2020.

He was born and raised in Santa Maria, CA, and within the surrounding areas. He attended Cook Street School and Santa Maria High School. He remained a resident of Santa Maria his whole life, where he settled down and raised his own family.

He went to work at Union Sugar for a couple of years before starting his 35-year career at First Christian Church, where he served as a general maintenance manager for the property.

Regulo was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a very hard worker and always created projects around his property to keep himself busy. He was very proud of his landscaping and especially his rose garden, which he tended to daily. He loved his family, music, the beach and long drives through the country where he'd reminisce about old times. He was a beloved family man.