Regulo John Ortiz, 84, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on June 5, 2020.
He was born and raised in Santa Maria, CA, and within the surrounding areas. He attended Cook Street School and Santa Maria High School. He remained a resident of Santa Maria his whole life, where he settled down and raised his own family.
He went to work at Union Sugar for a couple of years before starting his 35-year career at First Christian Church, where he served as a general maintenance manager for the property.
Regulo was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a very hard worker and always created projects around his property to keep himself busy. He was very proud of his landscaping and especially his rose garden, which he tended to daily. He loved his family, music, the beach and long drives through the country where he'd reminisce about old times. He was a beloved family man.
Regulo is survived by his wife of 39 years, Livier Ortiz. He is also survived by his daughters, Stella Navarro (Michael) of Santa Maria, and Livier Vaughan (Barry) of Frederick, Maryland; his stepdaughters, Erica Arredondo and Elva Ponce; his nine grandchildren, Jennifer Robles, Alex Maldonado, Gabriela Maldonado, Esmeralda Maldonado, Joel Garcia, Michael Garcia, Daisy Villegas, Tyler Vaughan and Mia Vaughan; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Robles and Justin Robles; his brother Vincent Ortiz and seven sisters, Jenny Menezes, Tirma Foster, Olga Orlick, Evelyn Espinoza (TX), Linda Ortiz, Nadine Padilla and Darlene Wynn, along with numerous and much-loved nieces and nephews.
Regulo was preceded in death by his parents Vicente and Marina Ortiz and his brother Manuel Ortiz and sister Matilda Ortiz.
Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, Regulo's family regrets that his services will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
