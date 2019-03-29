Raynaldo Garcia Suniga, 86, of Orcutt, CA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Raynaldo was born in Cuero, TX on September 5, 1932 to the late Antonia Gutierrez and Apolonio Suniga. He was a graduate of Patty Welder High School in Victoria, TX. He attended Allan Hancock College and received an A. S. in History. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shizuko K. Suniga. His is survived by his two sons and a daughter: Angelo, Tony and Naomi Suniga; granddaughter Alysa Suniga; sister Yolanda G. Baladez; brother Lee Gutierrez, Jr. (Gloria).
Raynaldo is a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. On April 26, 1951 Raynaldo first served with the United States Marine Corps for four years and retired Air Force after 22 years. As a youth he liked to stay active by boxing, playing football and working on cars. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the military remained a prevalent source of strength and pride to him throughout his life. He maintained a strong work ethic and natural mechanical ability throughout his life.
A viewing, memorial and rosary service will take place at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 12 - 2 p.m.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
