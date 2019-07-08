Raymond Ernest Straley died peacefully in Port Hueneme, California. July 4, 2019. He was born September 17, 1947 to George and Agnes Straley in Akron, Ohio.
Ray without a doubt was the most caring and kind friend a person could have. He loved life, all his nieces and nephews adored him. Ray lived in Santa Maria before moving to Port Hueneme with Esthend they were so joyful when their two grandkids Nina and Noah arrived.
Ray is survived by his love Ester , His sons John and Joesph, sister Leslee Hammer- Wilson (John) of Idaho Falls, Idaho a brother Christopher Straley (Terri) of San Carlos, Mexico. His sister-in-law Lane Straley of Tustin, California. His grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Agnes Straley, his brother Karl Meredith Straley and a nephew Brian Cox.
