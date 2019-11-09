{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond E. Jones

Raymond E. Jones, 91, of Orcutt and a former longtime Arroyo Grande resident passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Mt. Hermon Christian Camp or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

