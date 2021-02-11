Raymond Cardenas Ruiz, 77 years of age residing in Guadalupe, CA passed away Saturday January 30, 2021 of natural causes. Raymond was born March 15th, 1943 in Tornillo, Texas to Antonio and Teodora Ruiz.
He migrated with his family to Guadalupe, Ca, arriving by train October 27, 1946 with his parents, 4 siblings, his aunt and cousins, settling in the outskirts of Guadalupe where Raymond attended and graduated from Guadalupe Joint Union School in 1957.
He worked in the agricultural industry for several years. He worked in Buena Park, CA for many years for “Brook” making strawberry boxes with some of his brothers, also Furkawa sales here in Santa Maria.
Ray coached for many years softball for girls fast-pitch with the City of Santa Maria. Many knew him as a coach.
He loved sports, Raiders were his team for years. He bred roosters, that was his passion growing up. As he got older he gave his life to the Lord and began to serve him going to church and hearing the word of God was all that mattered to him. How much he loved telling stories about all the things he did and went through. Ray had a big heart and would give his last dollar to someone who needed it.
He will be very much missed and loved by everyone.
Ray Ruiz is survived by his Children, Jennie, Veronica, Reylette, Joseph and Lori Ruiz. Grandchildren, Joey, Raymond, David Jr. Shantelle, Monique, Jacob, Savannah, Skylar and Reyann. Great Grand Children Alana, Audrey, Nathaniel and Julia.
Ray Ruiz was preceded in death by his sister Celia in 1950, parents Antonio and Teodora Ruiz, Brothers Paul and Bobby Ruiz.
Visitation will be Thursday February 11th from 4-6 at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, and Graveside Service Friday February 12 at 10 am in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
