Ray Leonard Faulkner

Ray L. Faulkner, 79, was born in Sikeston, Missouri to Melvin L. Faulkner and Dorothy L. (Miller) (Faulkner) Teel. He went home to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Marian Medical Center.
The family moved to California when he was 3 years old and lived on the Limenaria Ranch in Ventura County until he was 16 years old when he moved to the Los Angeles area. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and trained as a Ranger. After his service duty, he came to the Central Coast area and has been a resident of Santa Maria and Guadalupe for 58 years. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as a telegrapher for 20 years until automation replaced those jobs, Home Base in sales for 13 years until it closed and Overland Securities as a Security Guard in two separate time frames for about 12 years retiring in 2010.
He enjoyed searching for downed oak trees in the Los Padres Forest and splitting them into barbecue wood. He was well known for Ray's 10 in 1 sauce for tri tip and mushrooms. He also enjoyed working with his model trains, wood working, fishing, gold panning, camping and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Latricia Faulkner, of 32 years; two brothers, Darrell Faulkner of Tennessee and Thomas Teel of Santa Maria; one sister, Shirley Johnston of California; two sons, James and Craig Faulkner of Santa Maria; his Uncle Clifford Causey and Aunt Carolyn Miller of Sikeston, Missouri and several nieces , nephews and cousins. He is precedent in death by his parents and stepparents, Houston Teel and LaVina Faulkner; one sister, Patricia Teel; one son, Ray H. Faulkner and two best buddies and faithful shadows, Foxy and Miss Daisy.
At his request no services will be held.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.