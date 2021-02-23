Pudwill Randy.jpg

Randy Pudwill of Nipomo, age 60, passed away at his residence on Saturday, January 22, 201. He is the son of James Pudwill and Clara May Pudwill.

He enjoyed surfing, boating, and hiking. Randy was a berry grower on the Nipomo Mesa at Pudwill Farms. He is survived by his partner, Pyong Yum Song, two daughters, Chloe Pudwill of San Luis Obispo, Chelsea Pudwill of Nipomo, step-son Jimmy Powell of Arroyo Grande, mother Clara May Pudwill, of Santa Maria and father, Jim Pudwill of Nipomo, two sisters, Carmel Amarasano and Linde Vierra, both of Santa Maria.

He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Dale Pudwill in 1976.

