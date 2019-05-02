Randal “Randy” Paul Hermreck, 67, a resident of Nipomo passed away April 28, 2019. A Rosary will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Nipomo, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Nipomo, CA.
