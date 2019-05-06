Randal Paul Hermreck

Randy Hermreck, 67, of Nipomo, California, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, with his loving wife, family, and his youngest sister Gail at his side, after a long battle with cancer. Randy was the fourth of the five children born to Wilma and Michael Hermreck in Santa Maria, California, and lived his entire life in Nipomo. He attended local schools, graduating from Arroyo Grande High School with the class of '69, and attending Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.
Randy recalled his childhood growing up in Nipomo, when things were different back then. Randy would jump on his horse, Tiny, and ride all over the sparsely populated Mesa and make his way over to the foothills. He had many fun adventures with his neighboring friends, not returning home until dusk. At a very young age Randy jumped into work with his Dad on construction sites along with his brother Andy, whom he was very close to.
Randy knew from a very young age that he would follow in his father's footsteps and work in the road construction business. He started out with his father, Mike, and brother, Andy, at M.J. Hermreck, Inc.. He was known as one of the best heavy equipment operators around and never missed an opportunity to put his natural talents to work. Several years later, Union Asphalt Inc. was formed and Randy became a partner there. He spent many years building that company and enjoyed the many projects and accomplishments that followed. When the company sold, Randy never truly retired. He became a part owner in Riverbench Vineyard and Winery as well as H & W Farms, and had more time to run equipment maintaining his ranch roads and lending a hand to his countless friends.
Randy met the love of his life, Karen Whitefield, and they were married on December 4, 1983. Together they had two wonderful sons, Rawley and Dustin. Fatherhood suited Randy well and was a big part of what defined him. Some of Randy's fondest memories were spent with his sons. He was grateful they shared the same interests, especially hunting and cattle ranching.
The family has many special memories camping, and traveling throughout the world. A year and a half ago Randy was blessed with his first grandson, Jax Paul. Jax provided a bright spot in his life and he adored him.
The strong family bond shared within his immediate family gave him the utmost joy and pride.
Randy wore many hats and was an active member of the community. He supported various local organizations including the Nipomo Men's Club, Rangeland Improvement Association of San Luis Obispo County, and The Vaqueros de Los Ranchos. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow VR members and the yearly trail ride. Many friends will remember Randy's passion for team roping. Randy was also a strong supporter of several youth associations. One of his favorite events to support was the Santa Barbara County Junior Livestock Auction. Locals will recall seeing him there with his bidding number always ready to support the youth. Randy will always be fondly remembered for his fun-loving hospitable spirit, kind soul and generous nature, along with his trademark vest and ball cap attire. You knew when he started tugging on the brim of his ball cap that he was ready to get something done!
Randy left behind his wife of 35 years, Karen Whitefield Hermreck, his son, Rawley P. Hermreck, his wife Ingrid, and grandson Jax P. Hermreck; son Dustin M. Hermreck and fiancé, Natalie Crist. He is also survived by his four siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Wilma and Michael Hermreck.
A Rosary will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Nipomo, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Nipomo, CA.
Friends if they so desire, may contribute in Randy's memory to the Nipomo Men's Club Building Fund, P.O. Box 32, Nipomo, CA 93444, or Marian Cancer Care at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
