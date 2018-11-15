Ralph “Mikey” Zabala, 72; Went home to be with Jesus on November 2nd, 2018. He was born in January, 1946, in Perris, CA to Delfina Reyes and Remigio Zabala; then moved to Santa Maria when he was 9 years old. He attended local schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1964; he later married Jackie Johnston in June 1965 and had 2 daughters. Ralph “Mikey” was a firm believer in Christ Jesus and did his best to share the gospel to everyone he met. He was very active in the Santa Ynez Foursquare and Santa Maria Vineyard churches and the Healing Rooms in Santa Maria and Buellton. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Zabala; Mom, Delfina Reyes Herrera; Sister, Loretta T Azevedo; father, Remigio Zabala.
Ralph 'Mikey' is survived by his daughters Kim Dolan and Alicia Miner; Grandchildren Jessika Dolan-Valdez, Miranda Miner, and Jacob Dolan (all of Santa Maria) and Daniel Miner, of Washington; Great-Grandson Anthony Valdez; Sisters Tina Bevier and Gloria Rodriguez and Brothers Rick Zabala and Robert Osorio, all of Santa Maria; Brother Marcelino Aviles of Perris, CA and Brother Louis Aviles of Riverside, CA; Tia Angie Sanchez, of Delano, CA and Tio Joe Reyes, of Hemet, CA., SEVERAL nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, out-laws and spouse Nickie.
Services will be held on November 20th, 2018 at 1pm, at the Santa Maria Vineyard Church – 200 S. East St. in Santa Maria, CA.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
