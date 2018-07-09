Ralph Lewis Black, age 96, passed away Thursday, July 5th at Atterdag Care Center in Solvang. He was born on August 10, 1921 in Orcutt, CA to Raymond and Lida Black. He served in the USAAF, on the crew of a B17, and was a veteran and POW in WWII. He worked at Union Oil for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his spouse Anne (July 28, 2012) whom he married on May 31, 1947. He was also preceded in death by his sister LaRetta Sorenson of Santa Maria. He is survived by his 2 sons, 1 daughter,1 daughter-in-law and 1 son-in-law: Jim and Mary Jane Black of Bakersfield, Tom Black of San Luis Obispo, and Kathleen and Alfred Holzheu of Solvang. He had 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and their families: Michael and Monica Black (Olivia and Conner) of Pleasant Hill,CA, Jonathan and Sarah Black and Susan Black of San Francisco, CA, Kelly Black and David Black of San Luis Obispo, CA, Elizabeth Holzheu of San Francisco, CA, and Christopher Holzheu of Seattle, WA. He loved his 'grand dogs' Coco and Raven.
He loved classical and jazz music and played the clarinet in both the Coalinga Symphony and Santa Maria Symphony. He also loved aviation in all of its forms. He was an avid bike rider and rode for many years even into his 90's.
Funeral services will be held at Old Mission Santa Ines on July 18, 2018 at 10:00AM in the morning preceded by a Rosary at 9:30AM with a reception to follow at 1386 Ribe Rd., Solvang. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the VFW or Old Mission Santa Ines.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
