Priscilla Jane (Wolcott) Fellows of Santa Maria, California, died on September 21, 2018, at age 101.
Mrs. Fellows was a member of the Minerva Club of Santa Maria, the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Friends of the Pacific Conservatory Theatre, the Marian Medical Center Auxiliary, and the Santa Maria Valley Republicans. Before acting as an instructor at Allan Hancock College for eight years, she had been a high school teacher in Colorado, Illinois, and Santa Maria. She was a member of Delta Gamma and Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude from Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin, in 1939.
Mrs. Fellows was born August 13, 1917, in Janesville, Wisconsin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. F.G. Wolcott. Survivors include three sons: Richard of Denver, Colorado; Thomas and daughter-in-law Vivian Lee Ward of Palo Alto, California; and Leland and daughter-in-law Wendy Fellows of Spokane, Washington; two granddaughters: Dey Summer of Medford, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Hammecker and husband, Keith, of Warnerville, New York; and two great-granddaughters, Cassidy and Caitlin Hammecker. She was preceded in death in 1995 by Robert, her husband of 56 years; a daughter, Barbara, in 2016, and a son, Gary, in 1949. Her brother, Dr. Robert Wolcott, died in 1999.
Even after age 80, Mrs. Fellows thirsted for adventure in far-flung places. She took walking tours in England and Italy, rode river rapids in Costa Rica, parasailed in Hawaii, climbed a Mayan pyramid in Belize, rode a hot-air balloon in New Mexico, kayaked in the Sea of Cortez, and enjoyed many happy holiday vacations with her family. She was famous for planning perfect picnics.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday October 1, 2018 at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church. The family plans a private burial at sea.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Minerva Club of Santa Maria. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
