Phyllis May (Spencer) Ardoin

A rosary will be held on 9 November 2018 at 6 pm and a Catholic Funeral Mass on 10 November at St. Louis de Monfort Church on Clark Ave. at 9:30 am, with reception to follow. Donations may be sent on behalf of Phyllis to Catholic Daughters, Catholic Charities Thrift Store, 605 W. Main St., Community Partners in Caring, 120 E. Jones st. Ste 123, St. Mary's Church, 414 East Church St., St. Louis de Montfort Church, 1190 East Clark Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

Phyllis May (Spencer) Ardoin
