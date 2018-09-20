On August 2, 2018, Phyllis Spencer Ardoin completed her walk of faith and entered the gates of heaven. She lived a full life of 94 years as a loving wife and mother of seven children.
Phyllis was born on 29 January 1924 in Buffalo New York to Rex and Lillian (Bray) Spencer. She graduated from Edward Douglas White High School in New Orleans, Louisiana on 23 January 1941, then studied accounting at Tulane University in New Orleans successfully completing every accounting class and the CPA course exam as the sole female candidate. She practiced accounting, bookkeeping and auditing for 65 years! She met the love of her life, Joseph Conrad Ardoin, Sr., while working as an auditor on US Navy contracts in New Orleans and on 17 Novermber 1945 they married. The space program at Vandenberg AFB brought them to Santa Maria in 1959. They raised five sons, the twins Joseph Jr. and Billy, Conrad, Daniel and John and two daughters, Margaret and Mary.
Phyllis was passionate about her Catholic faith and her unconditional love for her family. She had an uncanny ability to love each family member and friend in a way that let them know they were treasured for who they are. The fruit of the love she shared with Joe is evident in all of her children and in her 25 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren! She took great joy in celebrating and blessing everyone's birthdays and special occasions with letters and cards.
Traveling thrilled her and she reveled in shared stories of her adventures. Phyllis took as much pleasure in the travel experiences of those she loved as she did her own. That was one of her special traits – she thrived in seeing others thrive.
She had a quick wit and conquered every daily crossword puzzle. The Sunday New York Times crossword took her all of 15 minutes to master. Her laugh would make angels sing. We miss her more than words can express. Her special smile melted our hearts.
Phyllis was selfless with her time and gave freely to many charitable organizations. She was a long-standing member of Catholic Daughters and Catholic Charities Thrift Store. She set up the library system at St. Mary's school, volunteered at Mission High School and St. Joseph's High School, supported St. Mary's Church funds, did the accounting for Community Partners in Caring and was the 50+ Club Treasurer. Phyllis truly cared about her community and the world at large, keeping up with current events and supporting numerous causes. The world truly is a better place because of her!
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father Rex, mother Lillian, brothers Rex and Roy, sisters Betty, Dot and Lillian and son Conrad (widow, Chris Ardoin). She is survived by her husband, Joe, children, Joe, Billy (married to Kathy Miller), Margie (married to Chuck Halsell), Mary (married to Steve Hedrick), Dan (married to Corrine Fultz), and John (married to Erin Watson).
A rosary will be held on 9 November 2018 at 6 pm and a Catholic Funeral Mass on 10 November at St. Louis de Monfort Church on Clark Ave. at 9:30 am, with reception to follow. Donations may be sent on behalf of Phyllis to Catholic Daughters, Catholic Charities Thrift Store, 605 W. Main St., Community Partners in Caring, 120 E. Jones st. Ste 123, St. Mary's Church, 414 East Church St., St. Louis de Montfort Church, 1190 East Clark Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
A heart felt thanks to Dignity Health Hospice (Nurse Kim and many others), Wilshire Hospice, and Primrose care home staff and residents who gave her love and friendship.
