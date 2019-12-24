You have free articles remaining.
Phyllis Long, age 82, passed on Wednesday December 18th, 2019. Born on April 18th 1937 in Pennsylvania but chose to make her home in California. She filled her days with knitting and cooking the most amazing things and has passed on the love of these to her family. She is survived by her two loving children, Bob Falco (Dorice), Jill Redding (Bill), her four grandchildren, Danielle, Justine, Gaby and Julia and her one great granddaughter, Maggie. Her spirit and feisty drive will live on in all of us. Thank you to the Golden Inn in Santa Ynez for giving her a cozy home for the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Serenity House, 930 Miramonte Dr. Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
