On Saturday, September 5, 2020,Phyllis Ann Dell, was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 63, after losing her battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones at home. Phyllis was born on March 20, 1957, in Santa Maria, CA, to Lynn and Matilde (Amador) Poole. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1975. While in attendance Phyllis was on the drill team and ran track. She went on to attend Allan Hancock College, graduating with an Associates Degree in Business Administration.
On December 23, 1982, Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Royce Robert Dell of Santa Maria, CA. Together they had five children, Robert Lynn, Melissa Marie, Diana Branea, Marcus Royce and Allyson Rose Dell.
Phyllis loved the Lord with all of her heart and always had an encouraging scripture to share. Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, niece, cousin and friend. She loved her family so much and was always planning events for the family to remain connected and carry on the traditions of her relatives who came before her. She was an amazing cook, she loved to bake, she was crafty in so many ways. Phyllis had a competitive spirit and really gave it her all when she commited to something. Phyllis held an irreplaceable role in her family and her absence will be truly felt. She will be deeply missed by all that loved her and knew her.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Lynn Poole and her son Marcus Dell. She is survived by her husband Royce, her mother Matilde Poole, her son Robert and his wife Serena Dell, daughters Melissa, Diana and Allyson Dell, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild and her siblings Diane Miller , Alda Diaz, John Poole and Lynn Poole.
A private service will be held on Friday, September 25. A celebration of life will be held in the near future for all of her family and friends.
