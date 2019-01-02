Phillip Martinez 91, of Santa Maria went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, December 22, 2018. Phillip was born May 15, 1927 to Felipe & Otillia. In 1944 Phillip joined the Navy. He fought many battles as a crew gunner. It was after WWII that Phillip returned home. In 1948 he married Celia Holguin of Guadalupe. They raised 4 daughters and 2 sons.
Terry (Ruben) Flores, Lydia (Larry) Palato, Johnny (Rosalie) Martinez, Sandra (Ruben) Jimenez, Yolanda (Joe) Garcia, Mario (Lydia) Martinez. Many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Phillip worked for Union 76 for over 31 years. He enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. Special thanks to Espie Gonzales
A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm, Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Moose Lodge.
A public viewing will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 5 pm, followed by a Rosary at 6 pm.
Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Guadalupe, CA Friday, January 4th at 9:30 am. Phillip will be laid to rest at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
The family would like to express their heart felt thanks to all that helped in this difficult time.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
