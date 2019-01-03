Try 1 month for 99¢
Philip D. McKay

Philip (Delbert) McKay peacefully entered into heaven at home in the presence of his beloved wife of 65 years on December 23, 2018.

Phil was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who put family first. He enjoyed a life full of family, friends and laughter.

Phil enjoyed numerous activities and hobbies such as woodworking, camping, fishing, square dancing, golfing, gardening and enjoying wildlife and nature.

Phil loved the Lord and regularly attended church as well as serving the church in many capacities. Any time there was a need of someone, Phil was there to help. He lived his life with a servant's heart and always led by example.

Philip is survived by his loving wife Ella, son Daryl, granddaughter Kaitlyn, grandsons Tyler and Seamus and his great granddaughter Mova. Philip was preceded in his passing by his daughter Cherlyn.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 5th at 1 pm at Grace Baptist Church on College and McCoy.

Philip D. McKay
