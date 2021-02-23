Peter Robelero Marrufo, 82 years old, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Santa Barbara, CA.
Peter was born on September 9, 1938 in EI Paso, Texas.
Peter loved his family; especially his kids (maybe he never showed it to them all, however he loved them all). His love for family was important.
Peter worked all his life and took pride in the work that he did. He was the best handyman. He could fix anything.
Peter is survived by biological children, Mickey Marrufo, Nancy Victorino Marrufo, Margaret Cabatan. Sisters; Mary Buelna, Espie Gonzales, Gloria Guerrero, Margaret Ortiz, Connie Phillips and Annie Thomas. Peter is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins, and extended family.
Peter was preceded in death by parents, Belen and Gregoria Marrufo. Brothers; Belen Marrufo Jr., Damacio Marrufo, Louie Marrufo, Willie Ramirez and Sister; Pauline Wan.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.