Peter John Cremarosa, age 81, died peacefully in the arms of his wife on January 1, 2021 after courageously battling Parkinson 's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia for many years.
Peter was born in 1939 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and spent his early years in Boston, Massachusetts. He moved to Burbank, California with his family in the late 1940's where he resided until he moved to the Central Coast in the mid-1970s. He was the oldest of 3 children, and upon graduating from Burroughs High School in Burbank, Peter attended Glendale College where he studied Aeronautical Engineering. He enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany, where he was a Colonel's aide.
Upon discharge, Peter bought the first of two Mobil service stations he would later own in Burbank. His favorite station being Pete's Mobil, across from Warner Brothers studios. He loved telling stories about all the stars who came into his station on a regular basis.
After moving to the Central Coast, Peter started a new business, Cremo Construction, a general engineering company in Cambria. For ten years Peter provided local contractors with custom tractor services - he was known as the guy with the little tractors who was always puffing on a cigar. Peter retired from construction in late 1980s and relocated to the Nipomo Mesa with his wife, where he enjoyed playing the “gentleman rancher” on his small acreage home.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Peter had a passion for fun and travel. Summers were most often spent water skiing in the early years and motor-homing in the later years. His coup-de-gras, as he liked to call it, was converting a retired greyhound bus into a luxury motorhome, and boy was it something! Peter and Anne travelled around the United States in that motorhome, twice, visiting every state except Maine, even touring Alaska with his best friend Karl.
Peter is predeceased by his parents Peter and Mable Cremarosa, his sister Mary Hauge, and his in-laws Robert and Marjorie McConaghay. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Anne Cremarosa, and 3 children: Marc Cremarosa, Lisa Blume (Kevin), and Travis Mooney-Evans (Kim). He is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Elizabeth Silva (Andrew), Colton Blume, & Peyton Blume, and 3 great-grandchildren: Khloe Silva, Mason Silva, & Madison Silva. Additionally, Peter is survived by his brother Ed Cremarosa (Jeanette), brothers-in-law Dan Hauge, Richard McConaghay (Jann), Ed McConaghay (Margaret), & David McConaghay (Margaret) and numerous nieces & nephews. Peter is also survived by his first wife, Judy Wulff.
The family would like to thank his private caregiver for 2 years Emma Vasquez, as well as caregivers Sylvia, Keith, Meribelle and Juana from Casa Rosa Cypress Ridge and most recently Tony, Shirley, Kim, Freda & Claire from Lories RCFE #3 in Santa Maria for the loving care they each provided Peter.
Peter will be laid to rest in a private graveside service. Due to the Covid 19 virus, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinsons.org) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/) - or to any charity of your choice.
