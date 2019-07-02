Peter G. Krynak, 96, of Nipomo, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Peter was born on April 22, 1923 in Caldwell, Ohio to Stephen and Katherine Krynak. He was raised and educated in Ohio. Peter entered the United States Navy in 1942. He was very proud of his 20 years of service, especially the time he spent on the USS California as a signalman from 1943 to 1946. After serving his country, Peter became a Correctional Officer at CMC and retired after 17 years.
Peter was a 50 year member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Nipomo. He was a Forth Degree Knight of Columbus, Grand Knight of Counsel 8177, former District Deputy, and past Faithful Navigator for Archbishop John J. Cantwell of Assembly #54. Peter was also a member of the Polish-Slavic Cultural Club, Fleet Reserve Association, and the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538. In his spare time he loved tending to his beautiful roses.
Peter is survived by his grandchildren Christina Krynak and Timothy Krynak; great granddaughter Isabella; and many loving and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha in 1982 and son Stephen in 1998.
A special thank you to Chris and the staff of Janelle's for their tender, loving care of Peter.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at St. Joseph's. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 also at St. Joseph's. Private interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pew Restoration, 298 S. Thompson Ave, Nipomo, CA 93444.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
