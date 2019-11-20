Percy Soto, age 85, of Santa Maria went to be with our lord on Thursday, Nov. 14. He was born in Bayard, Nebraska to Alfonso and Jubentina Soto. He lived most of his life in Santa Maria, retiring from the City of Santa Maria in 1994, after 30 years.
He married the "love of his life" Shirley Pischke-Soto and had three wonderful children. Together, he and Shirley enjoyed many years of camping, hiking, dancing and traveling around the country. He served his country in the U. S. Army and was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption and St. Louis de Montfort Churches.
He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 58 yrs, daughters Julie Soto-Silveira (Dan) of Kings Canyon National Park, Sheryl Soto-Ferguson (Scott) of South Lake Tahoe and son Steve Soto of Santa Maria. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jessica Silveira-Schmal (Cody), Kyle Ferguson, Clarice Ferguson and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request, no services will held. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
A private celebration of life and mass will be held at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
"Live well, Love much and Laugh often!
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.