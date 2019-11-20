{{featured_button_text}}
Percy Soto

Percy Soto, age 85, of Santa Maria went to be with our lord on Thursday, Nov. 14. He was born in Bayard, Nebraska to Alfonso and Jubentina Soto. He lived most of his life in Santa Maria, retiring from the City of Santa Maria in 1994, after 30 years.

He married the "love of his life" Shirley Pischke-Soto and had three wonderful children. Together, he and Shirley enjoyed many years of camping, hiking, dancing and traveling around the country. He served his country in the U. S. Army and was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption and St. Louis de Montfort Churches.

He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 58 yrs, daughters Julie Soto-Silveira (Dan) of Kings Canyon National Park, Sheryl Soto-Ferguson (Scott) of South Lake Tahoe and son Steve Soto of Santa Maria. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jessica Silveira-Schmal (Cody), Kyle Ferguson, Clarice Ferguson and numerous nieces and nephews.

At his request, no services will held. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.

A private celebration of life and mass will be held at a later date.

"Live well, Love much and Laugh often!

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

