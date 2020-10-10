You have permission to edit this article.
Peggy J. Johnson
Peggy J. Johnson

October 11, 1922 - October 1, 2020

Peggy Jean Johnson of Santa Maria gave her heart and soul to the Lord on October 1st, 2020.

Our family has been blessed by the gift of her love and wonderful sense of humor. We will be forever grateful for her compassion and understanding not just as a parent but as an individual with great insight and wisdom for people in general. Peggy enjoyed cooking and oil painting.

She was very talented and passed these gifts on to her children and grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by her six children: Andrea (John) Manderscheid of Santa Maria, CA, Paul (Peggy) Cote of Green Valley, Arizona, Jeanne (Butch) Dengate of Yelm, Wa, Mark (Kiya) Cote of Pleasant Hill, CA, Suzanne (Ernie) Amarillas of Guadalupe, CA, Caroline (Wayne), Holland of Napa, CA, 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren.

In gratitude we would like to acknowledge a special thank you to the staff at AAA Kindness Care in Santa Maria. They provided loving care to our mother for the past two and a half years, and we felt very comforted having mom a part of their loving family.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

