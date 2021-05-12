On Friday, April 30th, 2021, our loving mother Peggy Ann Sime (Durham) peacefully passed away at the age of 81.
Peggy was born on July 31, 1939 in Cairo, GA to Perry and Isabel Durham. When she was 8yrs old the family moved to Attapulgus, GA where she attended school through the years and Graduated in 1957 from Attapulgus High School. She then went on to business college in Jacksonville, FL where she met the love of her life on a Jacksonville beach. Where the simple question of "excuse me, do you happen to have a church key?" (Beer can opener) was all it took, and Peggy had met Russ Sime from Minnesota.
Peggy and Russ Married in Minnesota in 1960 and welcomed their first-born son Kenneth. In 1963 they moved to Quincy Florida for a short time where they welcomed their 2nd born son Russell Joseph, aka Rusty. They then went on to Titusville, FL where Russ had worked at Cape Canaveral. In 1967, their world was rocked, and they were overcome with Joy and happiness when their beautiful baby girl Kimberly Jane was born! HA HA HA (guess who is writing the obituary?). In 1968 the family moved to Orcutt, CA where Peggy had remained over the years.
Peggy had the ability to turn a house into a warm, inviting, beautiful home. Not only for us but to all who entered the home. She was a beautiful, caring, person with a huge heart that would give help to anyone she knew. She always entertained everyone with her bubbly, sparkling, hysterically funny personality. She was sweet and made everyone feel special. She was very genuine and loved to laugh and tell jokes. She was a real sparkle with her Georgia accent and was the life of the party!
Peggy was a homemaker, and she also worked a few different jobs over the years. Although she did not do it exceedingly long, her proudest accomplishment was completing school and become a licensed massage therapist.
Though her life changed dramatically after divorce, she kept her dignity and bubbly personality. She met a second love named Jerry Zackmen. They were together for about 10 years before his passing.
Peggy went on with life meeting new people and making more friends with her outgoing personality and caringness she became a caregiver to others in need. But as time went by, she found herself in need of caregiving. The rest of her life became more challenging each day as she faced difficult and scary times with dementia. She faced these days head on with the help and love of her kids and her "special beautiful people" known as her care givers.
Peggy's Hospice nurse Kim Passmore was amazing! How Peggy loved her visits. Kim's Grace, kindness and compassion is beyond comparable. The last two years of her life she spent in a loving, caring home, Lorie's RCFE, LLC. Kenny, Rusty and I want to thank Freda, Clair, Kim, Tony, Shirley and Zoi for all the love, patience, and care you gave our mom. "You all rock!"
Peggy had been a wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was also a servant to the lord, whom she loved with her heart. She is survived by her sister Jane Gilbert (Walter) and brother Tom Durham, kids Kenneth Sime (Marnae) Russ Sime (Alisa) and Kimberly Sime (Arnold). Her grandchildren Justin Sime, Danielle and Sean Sime, Karly Villasenor (Matt) and Katie Nickell. Her beloved dogs Chester and Honey. (who really is not a honey).
A funeral Service will be held on Friday May 21st, 2021 at Magner-Maloney on Stowell Rd at 1:00 pm. Graveside to follow.
Mom, thank you for all the love you gave us! As someone once said, "If you ever met Peggy, you would never forget her."
Rest in peace Mom.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
