Peggy Ann Lanini-Ford, 67, of Santa Maria, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Santa Maria. Our mom is finally out of physical pain after many years of a long battle with a lengthy illness.
Peggy was born on December 10, 1952 in Santa Maria to Roland and Eloise Lanini. She lived all of her life in the Santa Maria Valley, growing up on the families' Guadalupe Ranch. Peggy was the consummate homemaker, which she loved, along with scrapbooking and couture sewing. She also designed high end homes and taught hundreds in the valley how to sew beautifully at Santa Maria sewing.
Peggy is survived by her mother Eloise Lanini of Santa Maria; son Curt Lanini (Curt Lanini's Plumbing) of Santa Maria and his two children: Curtis and Katelyn; daughter Mandy Wollam of Toledo, Oregon and her two children: Geneva and Samantha and great grandchildren Willow and Weston; as well as her sisters Carol Allen of Guadalupe, Kathleen Vreeland of Spokane, Washington and Arletta Lanini of the Sacramento area.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Roland Lanini of Lanini's Plumbing in 2012.
Peggy Ann was loved by all, and we will deeply miss our mom, sister, and nana.
Private services were held in Santa Maria.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
