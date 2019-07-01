Pedro Sanchez Sanchez went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019 at the age of 89.
Born in Galeana Nuevo León, Mexico to Fidel and Maria Sanchez.
He is survived by his sons Benito Sanchez, Fidel Sanchez, Rudolpho Sanchez, Israel Sanchez and daughters Esmeralda Almaguer, Sandra Sanchez, Enid Morales and Belinda Corina Sanchez. A legacy of beautiful 41 Grandchildren, 90 Great Grand children and 10 Great, Great.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Estela P Sanchez, daughter Perla N Morin and son Alejandro Sanchez.
Service to be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 9:30am At Dudley Hoffman in Santa Maria.
Please visit WWW. dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
