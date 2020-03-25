Pedro M. Melero

Our father called Nipomo his home and was blessed to raise six children; Jumaro, Pete, Sylvia, Diana, Elza and Maria. Our father was a great provider, encouraged his children to excel academically and taught us many life lessons that would carry us through life. Some of those lessons were to always extend a hand to others in need, it's a good day to work and always save money for the unexpected. Those lessons have shaped our lives and made a great impact on how we (his children) live our life today.

Music was a passion for Pete that began as a young child. He carved his first instrument out of a piece of wood that was in the shape of a piccolo. Our father taught himself to play and had a good ear for music. The first instrument he played was a guitar that his uncle Jesus Melero gave him. From the strings of a guitar led to the musical notes of keys on a saxophone. He mastered the saxophone and formed his own band with a horn section and played at the Rose Garden in Pismo Beach for many years and latter playing at the Commercial Hotel in Guadalupe. Through his gift of music, he dedicated his life to God and played at various Catholic Churches during Sunday mass. Our father took pride in his devotion to play the saxophone while serving God. This act of kindness brought much joy to our father. (Psalm 91:11) (Isaiah 41:13). Pete's love of church, music and community lead him to help rebuild the churches in Pascuales and Corrales, Durango Mexico, so that all can gather and worship.