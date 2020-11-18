You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline Marguerite Ward
0 entries

Pauline Marguerite Ward

November 6, 2020

  • 0
Ward Pauline.jpg

Pauline Marguerite Ward, passed away at the age of 82, on November 6, 2020, in Santa Maria, California. Pauline was born on February 23, 1938, in San Luis Obispo, California, to her parents Frank and Rose Diaz. Pauline graduated from San Luis Obispo High School and went on to work for the Lucia Mar School District for 30 years as secretary for several schools, finishing her career at Grover Heights Elementary. She was well-loved by the students, teachers, and principals alike. Pauline enjoyed life. She was well known for her infectious personality and laugh. She was also known for her famous “Pauline Pies,” and her love of cooking and baking (especially Portuguese Sweet Bread and Carrot Cake).

Pauline married Cecil Ward in 1971 and brought to the marriage her three sons, Thomas, Rodney and Clay Van Artsdalen. She had seven grandchildren, Ryan Van Artsdalen (Lana), Christa Barr (Drew), Michael Van Artsdalen (Kari), Megan Bruenning-Van Artsdalen (Raun), Abby Van Artsdalen, Victoria Van Artsdalen, and Lauren Van Artsdalen. She also had nine great-grandchildren, Paityn, Brayden, Keller, Mya, Liam, Kai, Mason, Harper and Amelia. She was known as the “Fun Grandma,” and liked nothing more than spending time with each and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pauline and Cecil enjoyed playing Bridge and traveling with some of their numerous friends. Pauline also enjoyed baking and cooking, decorating her home for holidays, reading, and entertaining.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Diaz; her brothers, Frank and Anthony Diaz; her two sisters, Rosemarie and Josephine Diaz; and her youngest son, Clay Joseph Van Artsdalen.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Cecil; her two sons, Thomas (and his wife Denise) and Rodney; Clays wife, Lynne; her 7 grandchildren; and her 9 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Pauline will be interred at the San Luis Obispo Old Mission Cemetery.

Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of

Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

(805) 922-5880

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News