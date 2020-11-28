Pauline Frances Lownes Novo, a lifelong resident of the Santa Maria Valley, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the age of 100. Pauline was born May 26, 1920, in Bicknell/Orcutt, California, a 5th generation Santa Marian, to parents Carl D. Lownes and Hazel Slater Lownes. Pauline married her high school sweetheart Albert Stanley Novo on July 4th, 1942, and had three children whom she adored, Peggie (Jim) of Nipomo, Wayne (Barbara) of Lake Almanor, and Carl (Nadine) of Orcutt. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren Doug, Melissa, Steven, Cheryl, Makenzie, Katie, Ryan and Blake. She was also a great grandmother to 26. She was very proud of her family and will always be remembered as the most devoted and beloved mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than to dote on her family.
Pauline graduated from Santa Maria High School in the class of 1939/1940 and was involved with the alumni association, including the renovation of the Ethel Pope Auditorium. She was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, receiving the high honor of “The order of the Rose”. She loved sports and often said some of her best memories were of playing softball in high school and her team winning the All-Star Game at the World Fair in San Francisco. Pauline met Albert in high school and they bonded over music, ballroom dancing, and love of country, both having served as a part of the Second World War effort -- Albert in the Navy and Pauline as a volunteer at the Santa Maria airfield. Pauline and Albert were happily married for over 65 years, until Al passed in 2008. They were an extraordinary example of love and devotion for all who knew them.
Pauline was very passionate about her Orcutt community, dedicating a great deal of her life to volunteering and working to keep the Santa Maria Valley a wonderful place to raise a family. She was instrumental in establishing the Santa Maria Valley Pioneer Association, helping to establish and build the Pioneer Park on Foster Road. She served as a Director, Board member and Historian for the Pioneer Association, and was involved with publicity and membership for many years. The Pavilion at the park was dedicated to her and Albert in honor of their hard work to establish the park -work they were both extremely proud of.
Pauline and Albert were longtime members and avid volunteers for the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Always the most talented dancers in the room, they never missed an opportunity to swing the night away at the lodge with their many, many friends, even into their 80's!
Pauline loved to dance and taught dance to many children in the Orcutt area. She also taught senior dancing until the age of 75. She was a very talented artist who loved painting, writing poetry, and sewing. She also loved flowers and nature; you could always find her gardening in her yard on a sunny day. Above all, she loved hosting parties and gathering with her friends and family. Her smile lit up a room and her laughter was infectious. She taught us all to love life and live every day to the fullest. She is so loved and will be missed beyond measure!
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her parents and her brothers Bob and Bill and her Sister-in-law, Pat, and nephew, Bob. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joan and her loving nephews and their children.
A private graveside service was held at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be planned for the spring/summer of 2021.
Memorial donations in honor of Pauline can be made to the Santa Maria Valley Pioneer Association, P.O. Box 718, Santa Maria, Ca 93456.
