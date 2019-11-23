Pauline Eugenia (Snapp) Ahlemann, 90, with family by her bed, peacefully passed away November 15, 2019 at Lompoc Nursing and Rehab. She was born September 30, 1929 in Grover, Vermont to parents Marguerit (Melin) Snapp and Rev. Albert M. P. Snapp. Her father was a United Methodist Church minister and a Chaplain in the Army, so Polly and her siblings traveled a lot. Following graduation from Towson State Teachers College, she became a world traveler, visiting every continent except Africa. She taught in Maryland, Japan, Iceland, Vandenberg AFB, CA, and England. Polly was Principal in Iceland when she met Paul Ahlemann who was stationed in England with his two children, Damaris (Dee) and Larry Ahlemann. Polly and Paul were married on Christmas day in London, 1959. She and her new family moved to Santa Maria, CA. where she taught for 26 years at Vandenberg Air Force Base, spent a year in England as an exchange teacher, and received 'Teacher of the year' in 1973. During her years teaching, she and 7 of her teacher friends formed a lunch group they named “The Crazy Eights”. They continued after retiring and remaining members still meet monthly for lunch. Polly and Paul attended regularly and were devoted members and functionaries of Bethel Lutheran Church. Polly and Paul also loved Dixieland music and were members and officers of the Basin Street Regulars, Central Coast Hot Jazz Society. Polly's family, scattered around the east and west coasts, loved her deeply. She cherished them and made regular trips to visit. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her famiy and numerous friends. Her spirit, faith, stories and sense of humor lifted those around her. Polly is survived by brother Wesley Snapp; step daughter-in-law Vicki Ahlemann; stepdaughter Damaris Ahlemann, two grandchildren, sister-in-law Shirley Snapp; nephews Thomas Snapp, Alan Snapp, Brian Snapp, Daniel Snapp, Gregory Snapp and Douglas Snapp; nieces Virginia Cunningham, Eve Lentz, Melanie Knokey, Paula Schafer, and Allison Bigelow; and step nephews Stanley Marks, Travis Marks, and Troy Marks. Polly was predeceased by parents, Marguerit Snapp & Rev. Albert M. B. Snapp; husband Paul E. Ahlemann; sister Marjorie (Snapp) Curry; brothers Lloyd Snapp, and Earle Snapp; stepson Larry Ahlemann; niece Joylin Snapp; brother-in-law James Curry; and sisters-in-law Rosemary Snapp and Susanne Snapp. A celebration of life will be held January 25, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Santa Maria, CA.
Most Popular
-
Families celebrate Adoption Day by opening up homes, hearts to new children
-
St. Joseph football: Knights prepare for semifinal showdown against talented San Joaquin Memorial squad
-
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District educator marks 40 years with district
-
US officials: Don’t eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California
-
Righetti’s Delgado signs with Cal Baptist
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Other
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.