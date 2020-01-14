You have free articles remaining.
Celebration of Life for Pauline E. Ahlemann, January 25, 2020, @ 2pm, Bethel Lutheran Church, Santa Maria. In lieu of flowers, donations in Polly's memory to Bethel Lutheran Church or your favorite charity.
