Paula (Ya Ya) Serna, 81, passed away in her home Monday, January 27th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Ya Ya was born May 28th 1938 in Brownsville, Texas. She married Albert Serna and moved to Nipomo where she lived a happy life and raised her family.
Ya Ya was preceded in death by her beloved husband and son, Albert and Lupe Serna.
Survived by her two daughters Martha (David) DeLosSantos, Maria (Martin) DeLeon, 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Ya Ya will always be loved, never forgotten, and forever missed. Services: Rosary Thursday, February 13th 2020 at 6:30 pm. Mass Friday February 14th 2020 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 298 S. Thompson Ave., Nipomo, CA 93444
