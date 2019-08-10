{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Stoner Ridgeway

Longtime resident of Lompoc, California, Paul Stoner Ridgeway died peacefully in Santa Maria, California, at Marian Regional Medical Center on August 6, 2019 at age 94. At his request, no services will be held.

Born May 3, 1925 in Hereford, Deaf Smith, Texas to Lee Eddith Smith and Russell Hammond McDonald, he married Joyce Carter in 1945 in Longsdon, Staffordshire, England. They were later divorced. They were the parents of five children, Nancy Ann, Ruth (Naylor), Sandra (Hodnett), Russell, and William.

Paul served in the military during WWII and the Korean War and was honorably discharged. In private life he worked as a contractor on US military radar stations throughout the world and retired from his last assignment at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

In 1975 Paul married Doris Louise Dice (Byrd) who died in 2010. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris, his mother, father, daughter Nancy Ann, brothers Russell Glen McDonald and Verne Houston McDonald, and sister Olive Ruth McDonald.

Paul is survived by children, their spouses, his stepsons Richard and Robert Byrd, their spouses, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the owners and staff of Janelle's Residential Care Facility for the Elderly and also the staff of Marian for their kind and compassionate care of Paul.

