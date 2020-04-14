Paul Malcolm Grennan

Born with Down syndrome on Jan. 23, 1965, Paul lived a full life and made those around him better for knowing him. He had a contagious smile, a hearty laugh and, as his mother, Beverly, said, “He didn't have a mean bone in his body.” Paul, in his younger days, delivered newspapers for the Santa Maria Times. He was a proud graduate of Santa Maria High School and later spent over 30 years as a client of the Vocational Training Center. Through the VTC, Paul worked in yard maintenance and other jobs and developed lifelong friendships. For years, Paul participated in Special Olympics, running track, cycling, playing tennis, and teaming up with his father, Henry, in bocce and golf. He loved camping, bowling and playing Wiffle ball with his family, and – sweet as he was -- he could swagger like a pro when he rolled a strike or hit a home run. It was just part of his charm. Hands down, Paul was the best dancer in the family, a big hit at dances and weddings. He loved music, his birthday, Hot Wheels, the Dodgers, the Lakers and poring over the TV Guide. He loved The Fonz (Aaaay!) and Knight Rider. At family gatherings, he loved giving speeches and prayers that were often meandering but always full of heart and humor. A child of God, Paul was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, serving as a popular usher there for years. He was also active in the Aktion Club, a Kiwanis program for adults with disabilities, and a star of their fashion shows. A lovable ham, Paul knew how to work the runway.