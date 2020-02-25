Paul Lester Pugh, 96, of Santa Maria, Ca. passed away peacefully February 19, 2020. Paul was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 26, 1923. He moved with his family to Woodlake, Ca. in the late 1920's where they settled on the Sunny Slope Ranch. Paul attended elementary and high school in Tulare County. Shortly after high school he spent several years working for Ernest and Dena Cecil running pack mule trains in the high Sierras which led to him spending his 16th birthday on top of Mount Whitney.

Paul, along with his brothers Gordon and Jack, then joined the countries war effort with Paul enlisting in the United States Army in 1945. This earned him a World War II victory medal. Following his military service, he returned to California and became a certified diesel mechanic. His trade led to Paul spending many years in both the heavy equipment and oil field industry. Along this journey, Paul spent time working the oil fields of both the United States and North Africa, primarily in Libya. He was a dedicated employee of Standard Oil for over 20 years