Paul Lester Pugh, 96, of Santa Maria, Ca. passed away peacefully February 19, 2020. Paul was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 26, 1923. He moved with his family to Woodlake, Ca. in the late 1920's where they settled on the Sunny Slope Ranch. Paul attended elementary and high school in Tulare County. Shortly after high school he spent several years working for Ernest and Dena Cecil running pack mule trains in the high Sierras which led to him spending his 16th birthday on top of Mount Whitney.
Paul, along with his brothers Gordon and Jack, then joined the countries war effort with Paul enlisting in the United States Army in 1945. This earned him a World War II victory medal. Following his military service, he returned to California and became a certified diesel mechanic. His trade led to Paul spending many years in both the heavy equipment and oil field industry. Along this journey, Paul spent time working the oil fields of both the United States and North Africa, primarily in Libya. He was a dedicated employee of Standard Oil for over 20 years
Paul had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, good BBQ and always had a loyal dog by his side. He loved to relay the fascinating stories of packing mules, building cabins, working the oil fields, flying crop dusters and many other of his seemingly endless string of adventures. Always one of quick wit and a sly sense of humor, Paul seemed to always be the center of attention at a gathering. Paul spent the final four years of his life in the comfort of the Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, Ca. where the staff became a part of his extended family.
Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie Pugh. He is also survived by his 3 daughters Dena Del Rio of Bakersfield Ca.; Rebecca Thompson (Mike) of White City, Oregon; Ruby Camacho (Felix) of Nipomo, Ca.; Sister Pat Berry of Tehachapi, Ca.; 5 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Ruby Pugh; brothers, Gordon and Jack and sister Jean Harris.
A catholic mass of Paul's life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, 298 S. Thompson Nipomo, Ca. Burial will follow at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Rd. Los Osos, Ca. at 1 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at Saint Joseph's Church Hall 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to: Country Oaks Care Center 830 E. Chapel St. Santa Maria, Ca. 93454
