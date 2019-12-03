Paul Goyette, 83, of Santa Maria California, passed away on November 27, 2019.
Paul was known by his family and many friends as a generous, caring man, who enjoyed nothing more than making people laugh. Never one to take himself seriously, he maintained his sense of humor till the very end, and spent much of his time during last few years entertaining the staff and his family at Hillview Residence in Santa Maria.
Paul grew up in Berlin, New Hampshire, and was active in sports (including football and cross country skiing), and music (playing the trumpet in both his high school's and Navy unit's drum and bugle corps). After his discharge from the Navy, Paul moved to California in 1962 and worked in the printing industry for the rest of his career. He loved sports, especially auto racing, and was a fixture at the Santa Maria Speedway, as a crew member, driver, and car owner for more than 25 years. He was most proud of the Speedway Track Championship his team won in his last year of racing.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon his retirement in 2006, Paul devoted much of his time (alongside his wife, Beatrice) to charitable causes in the Santa Maria Valley, and was an active member of the Santa Maria Noontimers Lions Club for many years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Beatrice, 79 of Santa Maria, his sister, Shirley Boucher, his brother Arthur (Karen) Goyette, his sons, Joseph (Pauline) Goyette, Timothy (Julie) Goyette and Barry (Jodi Mello) Goyette, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Maria Alzheimers Association or the Santa Maria Noontimers Lions Club in Paul's memory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.