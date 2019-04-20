Paul Eugene Heide

"I just want to go home” Paul kept saying as he struggled with leukemia and pneumonia in the hospital. He finally came home with the help of Wilshire Hospice, his little poodle Beta, his family and neighbors. At home and at peace in the Lord, he passed away March 30, 2019.
Paul was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on April 14, 1932 to August and Mary Heide. He was the second son of three boys and three girls. He grew up in Latrobe, graduating from Hurst High School in 1950. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed at several Minuteman Missile bases. He retired in 1977 as a Master Sergeant. He then became a truck driver for Arrow Automotive Industries and covered the eleven western states.
While stationed at Pennsylvania State University on R.O.T.C. duty, he met Gloria Jean Wagner in 1962. They married in July 1963, a relationship they cherished for 55 years. Together they raised two children and many standard poodles, which they showed successfully at dog shows almost every weekend over the years. He loved Ford cars, drove a lifetime of Fords and fully restored a 1950 Ford.
Paul became a 32nd degree Mason and a 50 year member of the Al Malaikah Shrine Club. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He learned to golf while stationed in North Dakota, a sport of great pleasure and occasional frustration. Following his retirement from Arrow Automotive, he worked as an “ambassador” at Black Lake Golf Course in Nipomo.
In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting deer, bear and elk with his buddies in Pennsylvania. In his later years he visited the Golden Donut Shop in Orcutt most mornings to meet his oldies, share the goodies and talk sports. He was an avid booster of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Steelers along with the Penn State Lions.
Paul is survived by his wife Gloria, his daughter Pam Heide Cloud, her husband Jeff and grandchildren Caden and Ciena of San Marcos, CA, his son Gregory Heide of Idaho, and his little poodle Beta and her poodle friends Gianna, Poppy and Charlie. He is also survived by his brother Franklin H. Heide of Colorado Springs, CO, his sisters Willa L. Hockheimer of Fredericksburg, VA, Dora K. Conrath of Latrobe, PA and Karen Z. Heide of Pittsburgh, PA. His brother August W. Heide preceded him in death.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Kennedy and McVoy and Wilshire Hospice for their help in caring for Paul.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, 600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of Santa Maria. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.