Reverend Paul David Motzer PhD Lieutenant Colonel (retired), was born on November 5th, 1934, in Dahlgren, IL and died on December 13th, 2019, in Santa Maria, CA.

Paul's father was a Methodist minister. When he was 16 he was asked to pastor a small church, so he gave up his idea to be a pig farmer with his uncle Marian and started a life serving God. Paul served churches in Illinois including Ina and Walnut Hill, Wanda and Benid, Seymour, Centerville, Bunker Hill, Rosiclare, Equality, Hurst and Bush. He earned his BA at McKendree College in 1957, and his Bachelors of Divinity at Garrett Theological Seminary in 1962. He was also appointed an elder in the United Methodist Church in Carbondale, IL in 1962.

Paul felt called to become a Chaplain in the U.S. Air Force out of compassion during the height of the Vietnam war. He was commissioned as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Chaplains Corps in 1966, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1987. Duty station assignments included Hamilton Air Force Base, California; Alaskan Air Command; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; Zweibrucken AFB, Germany; Randolph AFB, Texas; Kunsan AFB, South Korea and Vandenberg AFB, California.