Patsy Enriquez

Beloved Mother, Nana, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to all who resided in Santa Maria, CA. Patsy went suddenly to be with the lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Patsy's survived by her two loving children: Christopher Robinson & Joseph Enriquez along with her only granddaughter: Kalea Avé Robinson, Father: Nieves Enriquez. Siblings: Virginia Enriquez-Ramirez, Robert Enriquez Sherrie).
Patsy had many nieces, nephews, godchildren & cousins who she loved like her siblings & they know who they are. Patsy will precede with her beloved mama Helen Enriquez and her brother Raymond Enriquez.
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, condolences, and kindness shown during this time of bereavement. Thank you to everyone!
Due to COVID we as a family have a celebration in honor in the works and please know this is the hardest thing for us to do by not inviting our entire community. -Enriquez Family
