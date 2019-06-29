Patrick Wohlwend

Patrick Gene Wohlwend passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 69. Preceded in death by his wife Jolynne Wohlwend Johnson. Father to Jennifer Crockett and Julie McDonald; and Papa to Billy, Bryan, Sarah, Emma, and Madilynne. Patrick is further survived by sister Mary Boehm, brother Thomas Wohlwend, son-in-law Michael McDonald, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Patrick graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University where he served as a campus patrolman. Patrick will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a dedicated public servant for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Calhoun County Jail. Patrick served during the Vietnam Era for more than two years as a Marine Corps Lieutenant.
Patrick had a contagious laugh and made everyone around him happy. His hobbies included history, politics, stock market, gardening, and coin collecting.
Patrick will be remembered at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Memorial Garden in Naples, Florida on July 13, 2019 at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fight Colorectal Cancer organization in Patrick's name at www.fightcolorectalcancer.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.