Patrick H. Krout, 85 died March 11, 2019 in Lewiston, Idaho.
Born January 12, 1934 in Paso Robles, CA to Marion W. Krout and Marion F. Morris.
Married to N. Loraine Cloer (predeceased) and Ardyth Weishaar (surviving spouse).
Honorably discharged from military service in 1962.
Retired from Bank of America in 1989.
32nd degree of the Scottish Rite.
Surviving family members include daughters, Brenda J. Noakes (husband Dave) and Patricia K. Krout, granddaughter Jennifer L. Noakes, surviving spouse Artie Maltby and stepdaughter Patti Bangle (husband Mel).
Donations can be made to:
Scottish Rite of Santa Barbara Childhood Speech and Language Disorders or Al Malakiah Shrine Hospital.
