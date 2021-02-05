Pat did a lot in the community. He served in the Army for 4 years, receiving a defense service medal. He spent 10 years as a deputy marshal in Santa Barbara County. Pat loved cars and hot rods, especially Corvettes. At one point he was the director of the Golden State Raceway drag strip, in Santa Maria. He served on the board of little league and Babe Ruth. His kids played ball and he loved being involved. That included traveling, which he loved to do with his family. For 18 years, Pat was the district manager at HSS/Waste Management. He retired in 2002. In 2005, he moved to Bakersfield with his family and lived a nice life. Any of his family member will agree that he always went up an beyond for his family and friends. He loved the Lord and expresses how content he was in his final days. He is survived by his wife Connie, daughters Nicole, Tonya, Patricia and son Quentin. He had many grandkids and other family that enjoyed his company. Graveyard service 2/20/21 10am Santa Maria Cemetery.
