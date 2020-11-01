Patricia (Patty) Louise Sims, age 95 passed away peacefully September 30, 2020. She was born February 28, 1925 in Whittier Ca. Patty married Quentin D.Sims on June 21, 1947 in Riverside Ca. They moved to Santa Maria Ca. in 1950. Quentin preceded her in death in 1995.
Patty loved her family and enjoyed giving gifts! Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she spent each year happily preparing for this holiday. She loved listening to music. Her favorite singers were Dean Martin, Tom Jones and Luciano Pavarotti. She enjoyed playing tennis, swimming, and walking. Patty was also an avid reader of History and Nature.
Patty is survived by her three children, Cindy (Sims) Washburn (Paul), Debby (Sims) Sagisi (Nelson), Doug Sims (Jill). Also her Grandchildren, Jamie (Washburn) Tarkington, Kelli (Washburn) Lentz, Matthew Sagisi, Quentin Sims and Patrick Sims. Along with four great grandchildren she adored.
Patty was a living example of compassion, loving, and giving!
There will be a family Celebration of Life on her birthday in February.
Memorial remembrances may be made to the Good Samaritan in Santa Maria or the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
