Patricia Nash-Boulden passed away on November 16, 2019, one day before her 101st birthday. She passed peacefully with family at her side.
Patricia was born on November 17, 1918 in Pasadena. CA.
By the time she was a year old, she went to the Rose Parade in her Grandmothers electric car, front and center. They would drive down the street and when they got to Colorado Blvd., they would then close the street to thorough traffic so they could have a front row seat. Could it be because her Grandmother would deliver fresh dressed chickens to the City Police at Christmas?
Patricia started school in Altadena as her Grandmother was shocked at The Big Bear "wilderness" where her Dad was stationed as a US Forest Service Ranger.
At 5 years old, she was Queen of The May.
She married Stephen Nash-Boulden on September 5, 1937. They were married 55 years before his passing in 1992. They lived in the Los Angeles area for a couple of years before Stephen went back to his passion of Firefighting with California Division of Forestry.
They moved to San Luis County and located to Atascadero from 1948 until 1998 when she moved to Santa Maria.
Patricia served as Atascadero PTA President and due to a growing parent participation, it drew the attention of then, Governor, Pat Brown. He asked her to travel to Sacramento to discuss the ways she was able to enrich CA schools with strong PTA involvement. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Brownie Leader. She was active as a Room Mother for several years.
She worked at Arlene Flowers for many years.
While in Atascadero, they raised cattle and enjoyed horseback riding.
Patricia is survived by her Son, Stephen Stanley (Angie) from TN and daughter, Linda Adams, Santa Maria. 5 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandsons and 5 Great Great Grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, November 21 at 1:00 pm at the Atascadero Cemetery District, Section P.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society.
