Surrounded by her seven children and loved ones,
Patricia Jane Heybl was called to heaven, peacefully at her home on June 21st, 2020.
Patricia (Pat) was born August 10, 1936 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Roman and Bertha Wunsch. She grew up in Wausau as the oldest of a large family with one sister, Phyllis, and 10 stepsiblings. After graduating from Wausau Senior High School, she moved to Milwaukee at the age of 17, determined to attend nursing school. Within a year of starting her studies, she began dating Jacob (Jack) Heybl, and they were soon married on August 25th, 1956. Their family started quickly and within nine years there were seven children.
During the 60s, the Heybl family moved many times following Jack's career. From Milwaukee, the family moved to Denver where they enjoyed many camping trips to the Rocky Mountains. The family moved to Oak Creek, Wis. and lived on a farm. Three years later, there was another move to Manchester, Mass spending time fishing in the Atlantic Ocean and then back to the farm in Oak Creek. The final move for Jack's job with Delco was to Goleta, California in 1972. Most of these moves involved loading up a station wagon with seven kids and luggage for long drives across the country.
In 1975, Pat graduated from Santa Barbara City College nursing school and obtained her Registered Nursing certificate at the age of 43 while raising seven children at home. She considered this her greatest accomplishment. She worked at Devereux School in Goleta for many years. Later, she managed the Medical Department at Raytheon Corporation in Goleta while completing additional classes to become an Occupational Health Nurse. She was extremely proud of her ability to use her education to help support her family.
After retiring early at the age of 55, Pat and Jack were able to travel the world. She loved embarking on adventures and discovering new places. In 2007, they moved to their beautiful new home in Orcutt, California.
Her generosity over the years was boundless. In addition to supporting her family and friends, she donated her time and energy to many charitable organizations including Jaycees of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Girl Scouts of America, Saint Matthews Parish of Oak Creek, and Saint Marks Parish of Goleta, California.
While living in Goleta, Jack and Pat had many friends with the Delco Community, St. Marks, and their neighborhood. Since moving to Orcutt, Pat made many new friends at the OASIS Center, Newcomers, Book Club, Card Club, St. Louis de Montfort Parish, and others. Recently, she served as President of the P.E.O. Chapter of Orcutt. Her lively bidding on silent auction items at countless fundraising events was one of her favorite activities that benefitted numerous causes.
Pat loved hosting parties in her home, especially when the Green Bay Packers were playing. St. Patricks Day was celebrated with Irish baked potatoes and Jameson. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and treated us to many performances. We will always remember Christmas Eve parties and summers at Bass Lake with Mom and Dad.
She was an avid player of card games, Scrabble and Rummikub, and a crossword puzzle was always within reach. She had a sharp mind and was not afraid to use it against her competitors in any game. She enjoyed life and showed it with a beautiful smile for everyone she met. She never let anyone leave her house without a huge hug and a wave good-bye until they drove out of sight.
Jack and Pat had a loving marriage for 53 years before Jacks passing in 2010. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children: Laurice (Jeff) Tamura; Brenda (Christopher) Sniderhan; Shawn (Jenna) Heyl; Cynthia (Laurence) Percz; Jaye (Jill) Heybl; Randall (Susan) Heybl; Deborah (Brett) Keshtkar. Pat adored her 21 grandchildren Jason, Matthew, Dale, Stacey, Alexia, Jamey, Evelyn, Nicole, Alexander, Katherine, Jacob, Julia, Jackson, Jessica, Aaron, Lucas, Annie, Kendall, Danielle, Mikayla, Ava; and her three great grandchildren Logan, Evan, Conner and numerous other relatives in Wisconsin and Illinois.
A private mass will be held on August 8, 2020 at 2pm at Saint Louis de Montfort Church. Attendance is limited based on the COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her beloved OASIS Senior Center in Orcutt.
You can make donations through their website at www.oasisorcutt.org or Mail donations to:
OASIS Inc.
P.O. Box 2637
Orcutt, CA 93457
