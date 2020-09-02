Patricia Gertrude Gantt passed away peacefully August 25th, 2020 at her home in Santa Maria with her daughter, Michele, by her side. She was born August 26th, 1927 in St. Paul, MN. to Francis Bader and Gertrude Haley Bader. She grew up in Tacoma, WA and attended local elementary and middle schools. The family moved to Pasadena, CA and she graduated from Pasadena Community College before attending UCLA. She graduated in 1953 with a major in English Literature and minor in broadcasting. It was at this time she met and married Dr. J. Patrick Gantt Jr. and they settled in Nipomo, CA. in 1960. Patricia helped establish St. Joseph 's Church and St. Patrick 's School, and always put the love of Christ and a Catholic education for her children first. In her later years, she worked for her son, Dr. J. Patrick Gantt III, until her retirement 5 years ago. Her love and support for her family was always abundant. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Gertrude Bader; brother, Michael Haley Bader; sister, Katy (Bader) Camacho; and her beloved daughter, Maria. She is survived by her son, Dr. J. Patrick Gantt III (Denise); daughter, Michele Gantt-Los (Charlie); nine grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her cat, Honey.
A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Nipomo. Interment will be immediately after in the older section of Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project or the Gary Sinise Foundation or the Honor Flight Network, as Patricia deeply loved her country and was a true patriot.
