Patricia Anne Cuthbertson of Orcutt California left her family and friends here on Earth to join those that passed before. On August 19, 2020 Patricia died at her home in Orcutt, CA.
Born November 18, 1942 in Broken Bow, Nebraska, Patricia attended Bemidji State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Minnesota and a Masters from University of Northern Colorado. She continued to take classes at UCSB, CAL Lutheran University and Allen Hancock College. She moved to California 47 years ago, finally coming to light in Orcutt.
Patricia was a teacher at Santa Maria High School beginning in 1984 and retiring after 27 years in 2011. While at SMHS Patricia was a mentor and teacher to the young adults and children of the Cal Safe/SAPID Center.
She exemplified the word “teacher”. Besides her years of actual teaching at Santa Maria High School she also taught many young ladies through Job's Daughters, supported by the Hesperian Masonic Lodge. As Guardian for many years “Mrs. C” would teach public speaking, memory work, sewing skills and planning skills to the members of Bethel 339.
Her church was a center of her life and she was very involved with St. Andrew United Methodist Church of Santa Maria. She sang in the church choir, where she met her future husband Earl Cuthbertson. Married in 1987, they were together for nearly 21 years until Earl's passing in 2008. She also played in the Bells of St. Andrew bell choir and served on Board of St Andrew Academy of Music. Additionally, she served as liturgist (reader) and helped serve Holy Communion each first Sunday of the month. She often prepared and served lots and lots of food at fellowship events, studies, and receptions as well as supported many different church ministries, including financially supporting the youth mission trips.
She garnered countless awards and accommodations for her tireless efforts with the high school, Job's Daughters, Eastern Star and her church and community involvement.
Patricia was preceded in death by her Father Donald Churchill, Mother Bernice Churchill, Brother Donald Churchill and Husband Earl Cuthbertson. She is survived by her sister in law Sheila Churchill of Blaine MN, Nephew Jay Churchill of Elk River MN, Nick and Kathryn Churchill of Minneapolis MN, and step children John and Patricia Kay Cuthbertson of Camarillo CA, Michael and Shannon Cuthbertson of Lompoc CA, and Kay Phillips Cuthbertson of Orcutt CA.
Because of current COVID-19 guidance, a celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
Donations are welcome in her name at St. Andrew United Methodist Church of Santa Maria and Job's Daughters Bethel No. 339 of Santa Maria.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
