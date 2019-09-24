{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia passed in her home. Pat had two Daughters Lisa 56, Veronica 50 and two grandchildren Nicholas and Hannah. She loved animals and often sacrificed her own comfort to help an animal in need. She will be missed by all who loved her.

