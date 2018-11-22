Patricia Alice Gammel

Patricia Alice (Ryan) Gammel passed away on November 11, 2018, at home in Santa Maria, California. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert M. Gammel in 2016.
Pat was born in Westfield, Massachusetts to Robert E. and Alice E. (Rider) Ryan on December 15, 1936. She went to Westfield schools and married James A. Hervieux of Westfield in 1954. They had three children, James A., Jr., Doreen Sue, and Lisa Beth. The family moved to California in 1957, where Pat and Jim were divorced in Santa Maria in 1964.
In Santa Maria Pat settled into a 24-year career as Detective Staff Specialist with the Santa Maria City Police, retiring in 1992. Her private life was filled with volunteer activities including work as a Court Appointed Special Advocate with CASA, service to the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, Pathways Church board, Rape Crisis Center, art museum docent, library volunteer, and many other community organizations. She received her AS degree in Administration of Justice from Allan Hancock College.
Pat married Bob Gammel in 1975, taking their loving vows at the Highland Inn Chapel in Carmel, California. They soon were joined at home by Bob's four children, Robin, Sherry, Kelly and Samantha. Pat and Bob enjoyed a full and joyous life of travel, family celebrations, and community events throughout their time together. They purchased a home in Orcutt at Knollwood Village, where Pat soon became a community leader among the residents. She leaves behind a community who loved her dearly.
Pat is celebrated by the following members of her family: James Hervieux (Karen) of Thousand Oaks, CA; Doreen Smith of Ventura, CA; Lisa Hervieux (Scott Johnson) of Bow, WA; Robin Tate (Mark) of Antioch, CA; Sherry Primm (Mike) of Spokane, WA; Kelly Lindholm (Matt) of Prunedale, CA; Samantha Zehr of Livermore, CA; brother Pete Ryan (Jean) of Santa Cruz, CA; sister Micki Ryan (Bill Clemens) of Lopez Island, WA; brother Dan Ryan (Julieann) of Napa, CA; plus 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces and dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on December 15, 2018, 11 AM at Unity Chapel of Light, 1165
Stubblefield Road, Santa Maria CA. A gathering of fond remembrance and Celebration of Life will follow at 1 PM in the Knollwood Village Clubhouse, 4012 South Bradley, Santa Maria.
Those who wish to remember Pat by giving forward as she did may donate to Dignity Health Hospice of Santa Maria; the American Diabetes Association; the American Cancer Society; or the Braille Institute of America.
