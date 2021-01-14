Patricia A. Ono, 93, of Santa Maria, CA, passed peacefully in her home on January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held on January 19, 2021, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Patricia was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to George and Mathilda (Beckstedt) Rahe on June 26, 1927, the oldest of eight children. In 1948, she enlisted as one of the very first WAFs (Women in the Air Force). During her tour of duty, she met TSgt, George Ono and they married on June 28, 1950. They had two children, Gary and Nancy.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son. She leaves behind her daughter, one brother, Jerry, sisters, Suzanne and Christine, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
